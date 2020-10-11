During the severe weather that came through northern New Hampshire Saturday night, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department rescued a New Jersey man who suffered a serious injury while hiking the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln.
Fish and Game officials said in a news release Sunday that Prithvi Srinivasan Swachandam of Jersey City, N.J., fell while hiking down the trail and his injury prevented him from continuing to hike down.
After Fish and Game was notified of Swachandam’s injury at 6:55 p.m., conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and carried the hiker 1½ miles down the trail. The rescue team arrived at the trailhead at 9:50 p.m. and Swachandam was transported in a personal vehicle for further treatment, Fish and Game said in the news release.
The rainy weather made the carryout more hazardous for rescuers and would have taken much longer if not for the many volunteers who responded, according to Fish and Game officials.