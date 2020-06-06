BELMONT — A Saturday afternoon storm that spawned high winds, heavy rain and hail felled a giant pine tree on a lakeside home.
“Divine intervention took place. My next step would have been right where the tree hit,” a still-shaken Michelle Castle said shortly after the tree came down.
Between filling out an incident report for the Belmont Fire Department, Castle said she had just taken her girlfriend to her neighbor’s house to admire his newly completed renovations.
When the storm blew in shortly before 1 p.m. they ran back to her house at 13 Gilman Shore Road and Castle hurriedly put down two sun umbrellas on her deck. She had just gone inside to begin closing windows when the towering pine was uprooted and crushed the roof and most of the second story of the house.
Castle and her girlfriend fled into the bathroom and neighbor David Paquette was able to make it in through the rear sliding doors and rescue them.
“It was so windy we didn’t hear it fall,” Paquette said.
Bob Schaller, who lives at 11 Gilman Shore Road, said he was heading to shore in his power boat after seeing the black storm clouds roll in. Soon, lashing rain and dime-sized hail made it difficult to navigate.
Schaller said he and Castle had spoken for years about sharing the cost of removing the tree, fearful that it would fall in a storm, but were unable to get the needed permit because of the Shoreline Protection Act.
Neighbors who arrived to view the damage said the storm was brief, lasting just 10 to 15 minutes. Roads near Lake Winnisquam were littered with leaves, pine needles and small branches.
Schaller, who said he has lived on Gilman Shore for five years, said during his time on the lake he has witnessed a few violent storms similar to the one that struck Saturday.
“It was blowing so hard we couldn’t make it into the dock,” he said.
Electricity to the ruined building was shut off and firefighters helped empty the refrigerator and freezer of food, loading it into ice-filled coolers provided by neighbors. They were also able to locate Castle’s girlfriend’s pocketbook and Castle’s car keys.
After calling her husband to tell him their summer home had been ruined, Castle was busy trying to track down her insurance agent.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued an alert at 12:25 p.m. warning of strong thunderstorms in Belknap County, interior Rockingham County, Merrimack and Strafford Counties. At 2:38 p.m. NWS said a strong thunderstorm was located near Loudon, about nine miles north of Concord, moving east at 35 mph and warning that winds in excess of 40 mph were possible. Belmont was among the communities predicted to be impacted.