The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Friday night that there were 35,000 customers without power across the state as of 9 p.m. due to a storm and strong wind gusts.

The Department of Safety said crews were working to clear roads and restore power following the storm.

“Crews are assessing damage and addressing power outages as quickly as possible. It may take until Sunday for full restoration across areas of the state,” Director of state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Jennifer Harper said. “We remain in close contact with the Public Utilities Commission in monitoring the progress made by the utility providers and stand ready to assist the affected communities should they have any resource requests.”

The Department of Safety listed numbers for utility providers for customers to call if they are experiencing power outages.

Eversource: 1-800-662-7764

Liberty Utilities: 1-855-349-9455

NH Electric Co-Op: 1-800-343-6432

Unitil: 1-888-301-7700

The Department of Safety said customers without power should continue to call their service providers at least daily until power is restored.

Thursday, February 06, 2020
Wednesday, February 05, 2020