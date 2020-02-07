The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Friday night that there were 35,000 customers without power across the state as of 9 p.m. due to a storm and strong wind gusts.
The Department of Safety said crews were working to clear roads and restore power following the storm.
“Crews are assessing damage and addressing power outages as quickly as possible. It may take until Sunday for full restoration across areas of the state,” Director of state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Jennifer Harper said. “We remain in close contact with the Public Utilities Commission in monitoring the progress made by the utility providers and stand ready to assist the affected communities should they have any resource requests.”
The Department of Safety listed numbers for utility providers for customers to call if they are experiencing power outages.
Eversource: 1-800-662-7764
Liberty Utilities: 1-855-349-9455
NH Electric Co-Op: 1-800-343-6432
Unitil: 1-888-301-7700
The Department of Safety said customers without power should continue to call their service providers at least daily until power is restored.