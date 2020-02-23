MANCHESTER - A stove burner caused a kitchen fire that seriously damaged a building, fire officials said Sunday.
Firefighters were called to 215 Eastgate Way just after 10 p.m. Saturday after the fire in the kitchen spread to interior areas of the building, the Manchester Fire Department said in a release.
After extinguishing the flames in the kitchen, firefighters also contained several hotspots in the building before having the fire under control in about 25 minutes, according to the release.
There were no injuries.
Investigators determined that a stove burner that was accidentally left on started the fire, the release said.
Damage to the building was estimated at $75,000, the release said.