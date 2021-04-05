Police are crediting a bridge operator with rescuing a man who they say either jumped or fell from the Memorial Bridge connecting Portsmouth and Kittery, Maine, late Sunday night.
Chief Robert Richter said emergency rescue crews in Kittery received a call reporting the incident at 11:50 p.m.
“The bridge operator saw him go into the water and went down to take him out of the water. The man was able to make it to the marina and the bridge operator was able to pull him out of the water,” Richter said.
Richter said the bridge operator saw the incident from the Portsmouth side of the bridge. The man was pulled out of the water in Kittery.
It is believed the man, who was in his mid-30s and lives in Stratham, was walking from Portsmouth to Kittery.
“Apparently, the gentleman was walking across the Memorial Bridge and was extremely intoxicated. We’re not sure if he fell or jumped. But either way, he went over the railing and into the water,” Richter said.
The man was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
Richter said they do not believe the man was suicidal. Typically, people looking to commit suicide jump from the much higher Interstate 95 bridge connecting Portsmouth and Kittery, he said.
Richter said the message for the community is to “know your limits.”
The Memorial Bridge is a vertical-lift bridge which was opened in 2013 and is 1,201 feet in length. It spans across the Piscataqua River, which is known for its strong currents.