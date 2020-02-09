MANCHESTER — City police have announced plans to close several streets around SNHU Arena for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on Monday.
“While we understand it is an inconvenience, we ask that you be understanding and patient,” Manchester police said in a statement.
“While this can be frustrating at times, remember this only happens once every four years. This also gives us a chance to showcase our city and all the wonderful things it has to offer. We are pleased to welcome visitors to Manchester. There are many excellent restaurants, shops and attractions in the Queen City and we hope those who stop here will enjoy them, just as we do.”
The scheduled street closures (subject to change) are as follows:
7 a.m.
•Elm Street closed from Auburn Street to Lake Avenue. Vehicular traffic north on Elm Street will still be able to access West Auburn Street. This closure of Elm Street will extend to Merrimack Street at noon.
•Willow Street closed from Auburn Street to Green Street. This closure will extend to Valley Street at noon.
•Auburn Street closed from Chestnut Street to Elm Street.
12 p.m.
•Elm Street closed from Lake Avenue to Merrimack Street. Vehicles coming out of the DoubleTree Hotel will be directed south to Granite Street.
•Lake Avenue closed from Elm Street to Pine Street.
•Chestnut Street closed from Central Street to Auburn Street.
•Granite Street closed from Elm Street to Canal Street with parking garage access at the DoubleTree Hotel coming from Granite Street eastbound — there will be a signboard indicating such.
2 p.m.
•Elm Street closed from Auburn Street to Valley Street.
•No parking will be enforced on all these closed roads after the time specified. Anyone leaving a vehicle parked in any of these areas during the closure, be aware the vehicle may be towed.
•There may be additional closures as the day progresses and as the needs of the Secret Service dictate. There will be intermittent closures for the presidential motorcade for the arrival and departure of the motorcade.
•Barricades will be utilized in and around the SNHU Arena. They will be used to cordon off areas that will be restricted to persons attending the event and/or law enforcement personnel only.
Handicapped parking
Old Granite Street, which can be accessed from Granite Street eastbound just after the intersection of Canal Street, will be posted for handicapped parking access only. This parking will be on-street only. There is no overflow location at this time. Old Granite Street is directly across the street (west) from the SNHU Arena.
Parking
Parking on city streets, with the exception of those closed as a result of this event, will be open to the public. Most of the downtown parking is metered parking. There are no designated lots or specified parking areas for this event. The local parking garages are expected to be operating as they normally do. There are parking garages at the DoubleTree Hotel and Vine Street.
MTA location change/no shuttle service to the rally.
•The Elm Street MTA stops in front of Veterans Park and Stanton Park Plaza will be relocated to Chestnut Street in front of the Hillsborough County Superior Court House at 300 Chestnut St.
•At this time there is NO shuttle service for this event. Manchester Transit Authority will continue to operate their service while working around the road closures for the event. Please be cognizant of this as you travel to the area.