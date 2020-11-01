City police are warning commuters several streets will be closed and detours in place next weekend in connection with the running of the 2020 Manchester City Marathon.
The Manchester City Marathon 2020 is Sunday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 a.m.
A number of city streets will be closed due to the race.
Beginning at 2 p.m. Nov. 7, Elm Street from Pleasant to Merrimack streets will be closed until 5 p.m. the following day.
The following streets will also be closed beginning Nov. 8:
Elm Street: Granite Street to Bridge Street (6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
Hanover Street: Chestnut Street to Elm Street (6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
Merrimack Street: Chestnut Street to Franklin Street (6 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Central Street: Chestnut Street to Elm Street (6 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)
Spring Street: Elm Street to Plaza Drive (6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
Bridge Street Bridge westbound: Elm Street to McGregor Street (7:15 a.m.-9:45 a.m.)
Bridge Street Bridge eastbound: McGregor Street to Elm Street (7:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.)
McGregor Street: Bremer Street to Bridge Street (7:15 a.m.-9:45 a.m.)
Granite Street: Elm Street to Canal Street (7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
The timing of these closures is approximate and based on the course and the number of runners, police said in a statement.
“The Manchester police recommend planning for some delays if you come into the city on November 8,” department officials said in a release.
The Amoskeag Bridge, Queen City Bridge and a portion of the Granite St. Bridge will remain open for the duration of the marathon, officials said. The course will feature detour signs, as well as police officers along the course to assist drivers.