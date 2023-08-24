Wiggins Airways at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Wiggins Airways at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in a 2014 file photo.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A plane operated by Manchester-based Wiggins Airways that crashed in Maine and left two people dead this week was being used for training purposes when it crashed, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities identified those killed as James Shepherd-Kegal, 69, of North Yarmouth, Maine, who was an instructor, and a student pilot, Jumaane Omar Stanley Melville, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.