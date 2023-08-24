A plane operated by Manchester-based Wiggins Airways that crashed in Maine and left two people dead this week was being used for training purposes when it crashed, authorities said Thursday.
Authorities identified those killed as James Shepherd-Kegal, 69, of North Yarmouth, Maine, who was an instructor, and a student pilot, Jumaane Omar Stanley Melville, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.
The turbo-prop plane crashed in a field in Litchfield, Maine, on Tuesday.
Flight WIG634 took off from the Auburn-Lewiston Airport and was scheduled to fly to Wales, Maine, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.
First responders spotted some trees that appeared to have their tops cut off and the impact on the ground was less than 100 yards away, authorities said. The debris field was about 200 yards long and 50 feet wide.
“We are filled with sorrow at the passing of our flight crew members,” Wiggins Airways President Donna Nixon said in a statement Wednesday. Our focus is on supporting their families and our employees through this difficult time.”
The leased aircraft, a cargo-converted Beechcraft 99, was operated by Wiggins Airways, the company said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board remained at the scene Thursday while the wreckage was being removed.
“The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our condolences to the families of the victims and thank all the first responders that arrived to assist us with this effort,” the office said in a statement.