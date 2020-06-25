Chemicals used to treat the protective gear worn by firefighters could pose a threat to their health, exposing them to “significant quantities” of potentially toxic chemicals, according to a new study from the University of Notre Dame.
The study, commissioned in response to a request from a New Hampshire couple, found that firefighters’ gear is soaked in per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS), as a way to protect against water and oil spills.
The chemicals are common ingredients in the foam used by firefighters and have been found in New Hampshire water supplies. They are considered dangerous for consumers and can increase the risk for several types of cancer, including prostate, testicular and mesothelioma.
The study, authored by Graham F. Peaslee, a professor of experimental nuclear physics at the University of Notre Dame, is the first to identify this potential source of PFAS exposure in firefighting PPE. He suggests more studies are needed.
“The amazing thing is that nobody knew this,” Peaslee in a statement “It took the spouse of a firefighter writing to me and saying, ‘I’m trying to find out what this gear is made out of and no one will tell me.’”
That spouse is Diane Cotter of Rindge. Her husband Paul, a 28-year veteran of the Worcester, Mass., fire department, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant on September 19, 2014 after 28 years on Rescue 1. One month later, on Nov. 15, he was diagnosed with cancer.
In 2018 Diane Cotter gave a statement at the first-in-the-nation EPA Panel on PFAS Community Engagement.
“My community is the 1.3 million firefighters in this nation who have been completely overlooked in this PFAS catastrophe,” Cotter said. “America’s firefighters have been on the front line of PFAS exposure since 1983, having it sprayed in our faces, wading in it, having turnout gear soaked in it, and exposing our families to it after bringing gear home.”
Cotter emailed Peaslee, asking him to start looking at firefighting gear as a source of PFAS exposure.
Firefighter “turnout gear” consists of three layers — a thermal layer, covered by a moisture barrier designed for water resistance, and an outer shell. Peaslee and his team found high concentrations of fluorine on the moisture barrier and outer shell.
“If they touch the gear, it gets on their hands, and if they go fight a fire and they put the gear on and take it off and then go eat and don’t wash hands, it could transfer hand to mouth,” Peaslee said. “And if you’re sweating and you have sweat pores, could some of these chemicals come off on the thermal layer and get into the skin? The answer is probably.”
Research has found PFAS exposure may lead to an increased risk of cancer—the leading cause of death among firefighters, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters.
Peaslee’s study used 30 sets of samples from unused and used firefighter turnout gear from six U.S. manufacturers.
The study suggests the levels of PFAS found on the garments is enough for fire departments to consider adopting new policies to minimize contact with protective gear when not in use, Peaslee said. He suggested a long-term solution would be to find a healthier alternative to PFAS that can provide equivalent water resistance.
The International Association of Fire Fighters, which represents approximately 320,000 members in the U.S. and Canada, said in a statement the study is an “important” tool in the effort to identify cancer-causing agents impacting firefighters.
“This research, in addition to the numerous studies sponsored by the IAFF, provides necessary information to make changes to protect our members on the frontline,” the union said in a statement.