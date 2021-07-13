An independent study of the Hampton Fire Department that cost the town $25,000 found poor communication and a “contentious relationship” between former Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte and other members of the department.
Key findings of the study and recommended improvements were presented to Hampton selectmen Monday night before the report was released to the public Tuesday morning.
According to the report, the study conducted by Michigan-based professional consulting firm Stone Productions LLC identified internal communications as a “significant issue” that needs to be improved as soon as possible.
“We did not find consistency with meeting schedules between any department member, including all facets and areas of the department. Department members related meetings to be impromptu, and that fire leadership managed by walking around (MBWA). This method was not effective due to the contentious relationship between the fire chief and the department members,” said the report, which was prepared by fire service professionals Rich Marinucci, Greg Flynn and Lisa Jones.
Selectmen hired the firm in February to analyze the fire administration, organizational structure and managerial system and practices after concerns were brought to their attention.
Ayotte, who resigned on May 21 after serving as chief since 2015, recently took a job as a firefighter in Pelham.
Among other things, the study concluded that “internal formal and informal communication lanes were closed or, at the very least, obstructed” and that a “culture shift” is needed to create new opportunities to develop trust within the department.
One member of the department “perceived this communication method as a ‘nervous tick versus a sincere ask’ and disingenuous and nonproductive. Another member stated, ‘Our communication is terrible! We don't meet; we don't have a plan; we don't bounce things off of each other. Our message and intention would get across better if we did.' These comments indicate an awareness around the need to communicate, but the department lacks a plan to execute a communication strategy,” the report said.
After reviewing the report, Selectman James Waddell told board members the part that hit him the most was the “lack of command and unity of command or chain of command.”
He said the study came about because of a “lack of communication” and a “lack of leadership.” He said it’s important for the fire department to come together to digest the report and have “ownership” in a new plan to move forward.
According to the report, the study found that Ayotte “seemed to have strong support in the community and outside the department.”
“There appeared to be some challenges inside the organization, particularly dealing with the labor union. For the town and department to progress, it will need strong leadership from the next fire chief. We suggest recruiting an individual who has strong communication skills, credibility in the industry, the capability to quickly gain the respect of subordinates, successful experience with labor relations, political acumen, and a willingness to commit the time expected of the position,” the report said.
In addition to improving internal communications, the report made more than 50 recommendations, including developing a plan to increase staffing, especially during the busier summer months.
“We’ve got to look at this and see what we can bring as proposals to the town. Again, it’s all back to the voters on what we do for manpower and stuff like that. We have many departments in this town that need new manpower or additional manpower, but that’s the growing pains of a town that’s growing like we are,” said Selectman Rusty Bridle, the board’s chairman.
Selectman Rich Sawyer, the town’s former police chief who was elected to the board in March, said that while he appreciated the work that was done, he felt it was “disappointing” that the town spent money on the study.
“We shouldn’t have had to spend $25,000 to have somebody else come in and tell us what we already knew,” he said.