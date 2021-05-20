NEWINGTON — Police and firefighters responded to a workplace accident Wednesday afternoon where a man was pinned between two rail cars, according to Police Chief Michael D. Bilodeau.
The chief said officers received a call about 2:20 p.m. about the accident at SubCom, an undersea fiberoptic cable company located at 100 Piscataqua Drive.
Upon arrival, they saw that a 61-year-old Seabrook man who works at the plant had been "pinned between two knuckles of the rail cars," Bilodeau said.
The knuckles connect the rail cars, Bilodeau said Thursday morning.
The man "was conscious and breathing and actually on his cell phone" when officers arrived, and was able to talk to both officers and firefighters who responded, Bilodeau said.
He was complaining about hip and abdominal pain at the scene, the chief said.
Firefighters "treated him as much as they could and then transported him to Portsmouth (Regional) Hospital," Bilodeau said.
It's not yet exactly clear how the victim, Dale Jenkins, 61, from Seabrook, a conductor, got stuck between the two rail cars, Bilodeau said.
"When asked, he said he was between the cars and got pinned between the two," the chief said.
Officers also talked to Jenkins at the hospital after the incident, where he was being treated and prepared for surgery because of internal injuries he suffered, Bilodeau said.
The investigation into the incident is continuing and police plan to talk to other employees who were there Wednesday, he said.
The accident appears to be "an isolated incident," he said, adding neither drugs nor alcohol played a role.
"Right now, there's nothing suspicious. It's just looking as if it's an accident until we receive additional information," Bilodeau said.