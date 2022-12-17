Out of all 50 states, Connecticut has ranked number one in the country for having the best drivers, according to a study released on Dec. 5 by QuoteWizard, an insurance company comparison platform.

The study included an analysis of over 10 million insurance quotes, and drivers across the U.S. were evaluated using four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations, the platform stated. The states that ranked lower on the list had the higher amounts of driving incidents, and the states that ranked higher on the list had the least.