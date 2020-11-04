A free Zoom workshop to equip teens to assist their peers dealing with anxiety and depression during COVID-19 is being offered on Nov. 9.
CTeen of New Hampshire, in partnership with Gelt Charitable Foundation, is offering the evidence-based suicide prevention and mental health awareness workshop especially for 9th- through 12th-graders.
"Suicide has become a prevalent issue in our communities in recent years, and has been further exasperated by this crisis," Jack Miller, founder of the Gelt Charitable Foundation, said in a news release. "Suicide prevention education is crucial for our safety and wellbeing, and for the wellbeing of the people we care about."
The workshop, taught by Leigh Ioffe, a certified safeTALK trainer, and mental health advocate, will equip teen participants with hands-on tools, knowledge, and awareness to assist persons who may struggle with thoughts of suicide.
The training will take place on Zoom on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
"It is crucial that our community come together to get trained and learn to recognize the signs of suicide," Chanchie Krinsky, director at CTeen of New Hampshire, said in the news release. "One hour in exchange for life-changing skills is one powerful step we all can and should take to create a safer, healthier community.
Registration is limited and can be found at geltcharitable.foundation/upcoming. The foundation is sponsoring the free workshop.
CTeen of NH is a chapter of a worldwide youth network for Jewish teens and is affiliated with the Chabad Center for Jewish Living in Manchester.