A 53-year-old Sunapee woman was ejected over the handlebars of her snowmobile and through its windshield after a crash on Round Pond in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon, according to Fish and Game.
Terrie Kelly attempted to get off of the pond onto the shore where she hit a rock hidden by snow, according to a news release. The accident happened around 3:45 p.m.
Kelly told investigators that the front left side of the snowmobile hit a rock at the shoreline as she tried to avoid a patch of slush. This put her snowmobile slightly off center of the exit trail, from the pond, according to the release.
“After the collision with the rock, the rear of her snowmobile spun to the right, ejecting her over the handlebars and through the windshield. Kelly sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries,” the release reads.
Pittsburg Fire-Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS and Conservation Officers responded to a 911 call. Kelly was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment.
According to Fish and Game, the primary factor in the crash was the hidden rock obstruction that could not have been seen.