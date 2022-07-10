A 70-foot yacht that caught fire and sank near Little Harbor in New Castle last month was brought to the surface and towed to shore Saturday.
The process to retrieve the vessel was twice delayed because of weather and tides, according to the harbormaster in Kittery, Maine. Crews — including the U.S. Coast Guard — used a specialized U-shaped barge to get the destroyed vessel to shore.
Harbormaster John Brosnihan said in a Facebook post that the right conditions were needed “to lift raise that boat from the bottom.”
“The hull was severely burnt out from the inside and brittle,” he said.
The “Too Elusive” is being stored at Riverside & Pickering pier in Newington as the investigation into the cause of the fire continues. No additional diesel fuel was released during the operation, according to Brosnihan.
The effort took the work of more than 12 federal, state and local agencies in both New Hampshire and Maine.
“Too Elusive”, a 70-foot 2007 Marlow, was heading toward Wentworth Marina when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck on Saturday, June 18.
“Despite the tremendous marine firefighting efforts of numerous local agencies, the vessel burned to the waterline and sank early (June 18) in approximately 80 feet of water 1 mile southeast of the 2KR buoy at the entrance of the Piscataqua River,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard news release.
According to the New Hampshire Marine Patrol, within minutes the boat was completely filled with smoke. Three passengers, as well as two family dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames. A nearby lobsterman helped rescue the group.
The owners hired a local commercial salvage company to survey the wreck site and develop a plan, according to the Coast Guard.
“This was deemed a dangerous salvage operation due to the positioning of the wreck and associated stability concerns coupled with the depths and currents in which the divers must operate,” according to the news release.
Diesel fuel leaking created a light/variable sheen that “was determined to be non-recoverable and was evaporating and dissipating naturally at sea.“