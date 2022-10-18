YDC in Manchester
Buy Now

Sununu Youth Development Center in Manchester.

 Union Leader File

Amid a staffing crisis that has left New Hampshire’s juvenile detention facility less than half-staffed and has led to mandated overtime, the union that represents workers at the Sununu Youth Services Center is raising concerns about the number of employees injured on the job.

For the last week, staff at the center and juvenile-justice staff that have been brought in to offset the shortage of staff have been required to work overtime. The state has also asked for volunteers from other divisions of the state Department of Health and Human Services to work overtime shifts at the center after some training, with Division of Children, Youth and Families director Joseph Ribsam saying about 50 volunteers are coming through training.