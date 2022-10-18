The Sununu Youth Services Center, New Hampshire’s juvenile detention facility, has been for at least the last week mandating overtime for employees, according to an email obtained by the Union Leader.
It's also asking for employees from other divisions of the state Department of Health and Human Services to staff the center after some training.
The center has been struggling to maintain safe staff levels. A widespread shortage of people willing to work stressful, low-paying human services jobs around the country has been exacerbated by the center’s uncertain future. The Legislature passed a bill requiring the center to close in March 2023, but legislators could not agree on what should replace the center — leaving the future uncertain, and adding another layer of difficulty to an already-tough employment market.
An email sent to employees of the state Division of Children Youth and Family Services, which oversees the Sununu Center, sent by division director Joseph Ribsam, outlined the way mandatory overtime would be distributed after staff had volunteered to pick up extra shifts.
Any shifts that are not covered by those volunteers are being assigned to Sununu Center staff as mandated overtime. Least-senior staff will be selected first for the mandatory shifts, the email explained, with the overtime rotating back through the more-senior staff.
The Sununu Center is also leaning on juvenile probation and parole officers to staff the center, as well as a staffing agency and employees from other parts of the Department of Health and Human Services.
“I regret that it has come to this, but we cannot allow critical understaffing to pose a risk to the youth and staff at the facility,” Ribsam wrote. “I had hoped that voluntary overtime opportunities would suffice, and I continue to believe that in the weeks ahead the additional Maxim (staffing agency) and DHHS staff being trained and the new SYSC staff being recruited in addition to the JJS (juvenile justice services) staff who truly want overtime opportunities will reduce and ultimately eliminate this need.”
Meanwhile, the dozen children and teenagers incarcerated at the Sununu Center have been increasingly difficult for staff to control. Since August, state police have been called to altercations at the center four times, with Manchester police also responding on three occasions, including last Sunday night.
State police have declined to discuss the responses beyond confirming that state troopers responded to the facility. The Union Leader filed a Right-to-Know request for incident reports from an Oct. 7 response, and was told that it would take at least three months to obtain the public records.