Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday announced a “road map” for police reforms that would increase training, screening and accountability of officers and would boost community policing programs around the state.
The governor endorsed all 48 recommendations that came out of a Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT), which he established in June after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death sparked protests nationwide, including here in New Hampshire, and prompted a national conversation about police brutality and racial injustice.
At a news conference Thursday, Sununu said some of the commission’s recommendations can be implemented immediately through executive orders and others will need legislative or rule-making action. He called the LEACT proposals “the most comprehensive reforms in law enforcement the state has ever seen.”
Among the recommendations that the commission said could be accomplished by executive order:
• Ask the Police Standards and Training Council to implement periodic psychological screening of law enforcement officers, to determine “ongoing fitness for duty” and to refer officers for mental health treatment and support;
• Ask all public entities to develop strategies to attract, recruit and retain diverse law enforcement candidates, including candidates from out of state;
• Encourage all law enforcement agencies to use body and/or dash cameras;
• Increase in-service training hours for officers, including training on implicit bias, ethics, and de-escalation;
• And require implicit bias and racial profiling training for all prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys.
Other reforms would need legislation, including a recommendation to make the existing Exculpatory Evidence Schedule (often called the Laurie List) public — with the provision that anyone on the list may ask for a hearing in Superior Court to have his or her name removed from the list.
The commission also recommended establishing a Public Integrity Unit within the Attorney General’s Office, which would require legislation for additional funding.
Other recommendations that would have to go through the legislative process would:
• Require all agencies to gather, analyze and make public data on demographics, including gender and race, for arrests, citations and motor vehicle and subject stops.
• Include a person’s race on driver’s licenses and ID cards, with an opt-out option.
The commission also recommended that all law enforcement agencies engage in community building activities and dedicate an officer or unit to community policing and engagement. Those could be implemented by executive order for state police but would be recommended for all local law enforcement.
Sununu said he will ask the Attorney General’s Office to lead efforts to draft legislation ahead of the next session.
Sounding confident of reelection, Sununu said that after November, “I’ll be charging the majority and minority leaders, from both parties, both the House and Senate, to be lead co-sponsors of this.”
“There should be nothing political about the recommendations here,” he said.