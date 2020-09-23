Gov. Chris Sununu will soon declare a ban on open fires and smoking near wooded areas in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties, which have reached “extreme drought” stage.
Backyard campfires in enclosed pits and fires in public campgrounds would be exempt.
The ban would extend to so-called Category 3 or large bonfires to burn brush and other materials on private property, Sununu said.
Fires larger than 4 feet wide would be permitted only if they were enclosed in a pit and had a “fire-retardant ring” around them, according to the proposed proclamation spelled out Wednesday.
The ban will become official once the Executive Council gives its final approval.
Enforcement of the ban will the responsibility of the state Division of Forest and Lands and Department of Homeland Security, officials said.
“If folks want to do a (small) backyard fire, which is a Category 1 or 2, that’s OK. This is really about making sure we are not having open campfires in public areas that aren’t supervised as those can get out of control,” Sununu said.
This is the first time in 23 years that conditions have become so severe that the state needs to invoke a little-used law adopted in 1996 to ban open burning during times of severe drought.
“We are in an extreme situation,” Sununu said.
Public campground fires would be exempt because the state has staff that can respond in those cases, he said.
Conditions are right
Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan said he would welcome such a ban, and he urged those with permits for small backyard fires in the city to keep a close eye on daily conditions and evaluate the risks.
“The conditions are right for a very active brush fire season, so I would say taking these actions would be very appropriate,” Goonan said.
Manchester firefighters put out a stubborn brush fire Wednesday that had broken out in wooded areas off of Gold Street near Nutts Pond, he said.
“That was a decent one. We don’t have as many brush fires obviously as many other towns with more woods, but it’s so extremely dry out there,” Goonan said.
“I don’t remember it ever being this dry, and all departments are also dealing with such low water levels that in the extreme can affect the response.”
Councilors asked Sununu’s legal counsel, John Formella, to get back to them before they voted regarding penalties for violators and also how “woodlands” are defined under the restriction.
Those who ignore the ban can be charged with a violation and face a fine of up to $1,000.
A companion state law currently requires the public to report to a local warden any unsupervised fire that breaks out in woodlands. Failure to do that also can result in a violation penalty.
Worst since 2016
The drought worsened last week. Nearly three-quarters of the state is now experiencing severe conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
At the end of the first week of September, a little more than one-quarter of the state was in a severe drought, officials said.
The last time that areas of the state were in extreme drought was August to December of 2016.
Both New Hampshire and Maine have faced elevated fire risk in recent weeks because of the drought and seasonal weather conditions, which bring lower humidity and higher winds that can cause fires to get out of control.
So far in New Hampshire, about 100 acres have burned in the state, and first responders have answered more than 175 calls about brush fires.
On average, the state sees 175 wildfires a year covering 225 acres total, according to the draft Forest Action Plan for the coming decade.
State officials said nine of every 10 forest fires in New Hampshire are caused by humans.
State Forest Ranger Capt. Douglas Miner said recently the extreme drought posed especially tough challenges for firefighters because the soil is so deeply dry that any blaze can burn well into the ground.
He says firefighters have to dig the burning material out by hand and mix it with water or fire suppressant foam to put it out.
The drought has depleted many ponds and other water sources that crews would normally pump from to fight fires in remote areas.
The ban will give the authority to local fire wardens to approve burn permits in limited cases when fire officials could be present to oversee the blaze, Sununu said.
One of the state’s largest brush fires in recent memory was the 2017 Dilly Cliff fire near Kinsman Notch in North Woodstock.
That man-made blaze burned more than 75 acres and forced the temporary closure of parts of the Appalachian Trail and other recreational areas.
In Maine, rangers said the state had already put out 910 fires as of Sept. 8, the most the state has had in 10 years. That list includes 120 blazes caused by campfires that were not properly extinguished.
Officials in Maine and New Hampshire have noted a dramatic increase in the number of inexperienced campers heading into the outdoors because of the pandemic.