Traffic deaths

Crash deaths remained high in 2022, according to new federal estimates. The toll appears to have fallen especially heavily on pedestrians. 

 Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

About 42,795 people were killed in traffic crashes last year, according to an estimate Thursday from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a sign that a pandemic-era surge in deaths has been slowed but not reversed.

The estimate represents a decline of 0.3 percent compared with 2021, but an increase of almost 18 percent compared with 2019.