A suspected drunk driver crashed into Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith on Friday evening, injuring two people and causing major damage to a section of its dining room and gift shop.
“To me, it sounded like a pile of glass shelves crashing,” owner Sim Willey said in a phone interview Saturday.
“Everyone else I was talking to, it sounded like a bomb or explosion,” Willey said.
“We were very, very lucky,” said Willey, who was 30 to 40 feet away from the crash. “This could have been a horrific incident. Other than the building being harmed, we were very grateful.”
The restaurant was to reopen Saturday.
A man in his 70s dining there was later taken to the hospital for undisclosed injuries, police said.
“I’m sure when he woke up, he was a little sore but very grateful,” said Willey, noting the man was sitting “right there” by the white SUV inside the restaurant.
A 28-year-old woman was also injured but didn’t go to the hospital, police said.
Police said a 51-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence following the crash just before 8:30 p.m. Police found the man unresponsive when they arrived.
Willey said he would close off an area measuring approximately 50 feet by 60 feet that seats 40 to 50 people. He planned to open Saturday using other areas of the restaurant, which seats about 400 in total.
The restaurant had 45 or so workers there at the time, including a few in the dining room when the crash happened, Willey said.
Willey said damage was “pretty significant,” but he has insurance.
He will need to throw out most of the gift shop items, including jewelry, knick-knacks and New Hampshire memorabilia, because of damage to the gift shop, including broken glass.
He expects to lose “a little business.”
News that a suspected drunk driver caused the damage is “a little frustrating,” Willey said.