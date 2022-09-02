breaking Suspicious death in Manchester under investigation By Michael Cousineau Union Leader Staff Michael Cousineau Author email Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 40 sec ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 2 A walking trail is blocked off with police tape at Ross Avenue and Gold Street. Michael Cousineau/Union Leader A Manchester police vehicle Friday stands watch near Ross Avenue and Gold Street by a walking trail blocked off with police tape. Michael Cousineau/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MANCHESTER – A man was fatally stabbed along a walking trail near Nutt’s Pond Friday in what authorities have labeled a suspicious death.“He got stabbed around eight times,” said Evelyn Diaz, whose husband, Samuel, found the victim Friday morning after before 11 a.m.Her husband told her he saw a knife right by the body on the trail and learned later that the man had died, Diaz said.Her husband was walking on the trail and passed a guy who “looked really angry” who her husband learned later was arrested in connection with the stabbing, she said.Authorities have not announced any arrests or provided many details of what occurred with what they said was the suspicious death of an adult man.In a separate news release, Manchester police said there was a significant police presence in the area of the walking trail near Nutt’s Pond, "but that there is no danger to the public."The walking trail has been closed, and it is unclear when it will reopen.Police cruisers blocked off at least two entrances to the walking trail, including one on Gold Street and another on Bradley Street.A woman, named Robyn, said she had been walking the trail about a half hour before the man was discovered.“I could have been the person on that trail,” said Robyn, who didn’t want to give her last name.“The Good Lord was looking out for me,” she said.In a news release Friday afternoon, the Attorney General’s Office said they were responding to the scene of a suspicious death of an adult male in Manchester.Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation, the news release said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Michael Cousineau Author email Follow Michael Cousineau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Suspicious death in Manchester under investigation +2 Police: Two cars crash after racing each other in Hudson +2 Exploded Brookline house was home to two Nashua teachers Fire destroys Brookline home +3 Canaan woman, 26, dies in single vehicle crash in Dorchester Propane 'vapor cloud' caused March explosion at school bus facility Load more {{title}} Most Popular Canaan woman, 26, dies in single vehicle crash in Dorchester Manchester firefighters battle blaze at same home where one of their own died 22 years ago Death toll from Madison rollover rises to three; 5 children survived Nashua man pulled from car in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike Manchester child dies in Route 16 crash; parents and brother badly hurt Teen driver killed in Amherst crash Police close Bridge Street bridge, restrict Commercial Street traffic for Sky Show Victim identified in five-vehicle fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Newburyport Propane 'vapor cloud' caused March explosion at school bus facility Fire destroys Brookline home Request News Coverage