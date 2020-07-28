The death of a 52-year-old Meredith man whose body was found in Pine Hill Cemetery in Wolfeboro is being called suspicious by authorities.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan A. Noye said late Tuesday that the body of William Murray was discovered Monday by Wolfeboro police.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval has conducted an autopsy.
"At this time, the cause and manner of Mr. Murray’s death are being withheld pending further investigation," MacDonald said in a news release.
Members of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit were spotted Tuesday in the cemetery.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police Sgt. Kelly Healey at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477)