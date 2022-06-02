State and local officials are investigating a suspicious death in Windham, officials said Thursday.

The Attorney General's Office said Windham and state police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue roads.

The location is not far from the Common Man restaurant on Route 111A, visible from Interstate 93 Northbound.

“There is no present danger to the public but we continue to ask that you avoid the area,” Windham police said in a statement.

Windham police said around 11 a.m. that West Shore Rd will remain down to one lane “for the foreseeable future” as the investigation continues.

No further information is available at this time.