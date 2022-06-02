breaking Suspicious death under investigation in Windham Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State and local officials are investigating a suspicious death in Windham, officials said Thursday.The Attorney General's Office said Windham and state police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue roads.The location is not far from the Common Man restaurant on Route 111A, visible from Interstate 93 Northbound.“There is no present danger to the public but we continue to ask that you avoid the area,” Windham police said in a statement.Windham police said around 11 a.m. that West Shore Rd will remain down to one lane “for the foreseeable future” as the investigation continues.No further information is available at this time. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Highway shootout between rival motorcycle gangs injures 7, Nevada police say Half a century at the helm: Derry chief honored for 50 years of service +3 Manchester police pursuing system to capture security videos across the city +4 14 graduate from AMR's free EMT training in Nashua +3 Fatal collision on I-95 in Greenland; sedan may have been stopped when hit by tractor-trailer {{title}} Most Popular Pittsfield man arrested for ominous signs that led to police presence at schools in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield Mass. woman flown from Mt. Monadnock after 20-foot fall Fatal collision on I-95 in Greenland; sedan may have been stopped when hit by tractor-trailer Auburn man, 49, seriously injured in Sandown dirt bike crash Names of officer, security guard released in New Boston shooting Farm stand reopens following death of Seabrook woman struck when car reversed into her NH woman killed when car slams into farm stand in reverse 'This is not OK': NH reacts to Texas school shooting Eight people injured in Northfield, Mass. crash involving SUV, five motorcycles; Driver charged 'They deserve to be honored': NH Heroes lauded outside State House Request News Coverage