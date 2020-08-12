Two people were found dead in a Dover apartment Tuesday night.
According to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Dover Police Chief William Breault, the bodies were in an apartment complex at 577 Central Avenue.
About 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dover police officers arrived at the complex to locate a missing person. Upon entering a residence there, they discovered a deceased man and woman inside.
"Based upon the information gathered so far, this incident appears to be self-contained and there does not appear to be any threat of danger to the public," MacDonald and Breault said in a statement.
More information will be released as it becomes available.