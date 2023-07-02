A four-door Acura SUV smashed into the Looney Bin Bar and Grill in Laconia on Sunday afternoon after being hit by another vehicle during lunchtime rush, which sent more than a dozen people to the hospital, fire officials said.
The fire department called for more help to assist all those injured, according to a news release.
“Laconia companies quickly began to triage those involved to identify patients with the most significant injuries,” the release said.
About 14 patients were brought to Concord, Laconia and Franklin hospitals. Two patients had significant lower leg injuries and others suffered from lacerations, contusions and other non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Twenty others refused medical transport.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said a vehicle taking a left turn out of Funspot with a car stopped in the center lane didn’t see a third vehicle, which caused a collision. The third vehicle entered the building as a result of the collision.
The crash destroyed the entire front of the building, which has since been boarded up. Pictures show ceiling titles falling and a customers jackets and caps on the floor.
The crash remains under investigation.
Other crews to respond included Gilford, Belmont, Meredith EMS, Tilton-Northfield and Franklin. Center Harbor and Meredith fire departments helped with station coverage.
“There were a lot of people inside due to it being lunchtime and a holiday weekend,” said Laconia Fire Capt. Chad Vaillancourt said in a statement. “The great response from our mutual aid partners allowed us to help many injured people in a short amount of time.”