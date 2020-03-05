WINDHAM -- Fire officials say a man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the vehicle he was driving hit the front door of a fitness center in Windham Thursday night.

Windham fire officials say they were called to Anytime Fitness at 32 Indian Rock Road around 6:26 p.m. Thursday for a report of a car into a building. Upon arrival, crews determined a man appeared to suffer a medical emergency before driving an SUV into the front door of the fitness center.

Fire officials said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The Windham building inspector was called to the scene, and determined the structure was safe to remain open.

No further information was available Thursday night

