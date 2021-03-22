WINDHAM -- Two Massachusetts residents died early Monday morning when their SUV left Interstate 93 highway and rolled down an embankment, New Hampshire State Police said.
Lesley Martinez Velazquez, 23, and Sasha Peralta, 31, both of Lawrence, were thrown from the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and died from their injuries, state police said.
Police said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
The accident took place near Exit 3 on the southbound lanes of the highway. Police said the vehicle veered left to right across the highway, struck a guardrail, broke through it, rolled down the embankment and came to rest about 300 feet off the highway.
The accident took place just before 5 a.m. and prompted police to close two lanes of the highway for hours.
Anyone who may have witnessed the action should email state police at Edward.M.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov.