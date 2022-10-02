An SUV struck the Taylor River Bridge on Interstate 95 in Hampton early Saturday morning causing the vehicle to rollover and land in water, state police said.
The female driver of the 2015 Honda Pilot is believed to have been spared from serious injury because she was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation, but speed and distracted driving appear factors, according to a news release.
The crash happened just after 12:50 a.m.
The Honda was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason, according to the release.
“The vehicle traveled through the median before striking the Taylor River Bridge and going airborne,” the release read. “The collision caused the vehicle to roll and land on its passenger side.”
The driver was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. The driver was wearing a seat belt, “which is believed to have saved her from serious injury.”
Three travel lanes of I-95 were closed for approximately two hours.
Troopers were assisted by Hampton police, Seabrook police , Hampton
fire, Seabrook fire, NH Department of Transportation, and New England Truck Center.
State Police requests that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the vehicle prior to the crash, contact the investigating trooper, Trooper Stephen Galvin by email at Stephen.M.Galvin@dos.nh.gov.