A Swanzey man died late Monday night after he crashed on Route 101 in Keene.
In a news release, Keene police said David A. Smith, 68, of Swanzey was driving east on Route 101 just before 11 p.m. Police said it appeared that Smith veered right and hit a guard rail.
Smith’s car skidded along the guard rail, and rolled end over end, police said. Smith was thrown from the car.
Keene firefighters and DiLuzio Ambulance Service crews tried to help Smith, but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Police said they do not think alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, but are still investigating the cause.
Keene police ask anyone with information to call Lt. Short at 603-357-9813.