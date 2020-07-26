A 22-year-old Swanzey man suffered leg and head injuries in a dirt bike crash on Friday evening.
A New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer responded around 6 p.m. to a wooded area east of Hale Hill Road and Old Richmond Road in Swanzey after a 911 call was made for a dirt-bike crash.
Tyler Mattson, 22, was driving his dirt bike down a trail when he hit rocks and crashed into a tree, Fish and Game officials said in a news release.
"A friend who was riding with Tyler called 911 for help," the news release says. "Tyler was wearing a helmet and eye protection at the time of the crash; however head trauma and a leg injury was evident."
Mattson was taken out of the woods to an ambulance, and was then sent by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Fish and Game officials said excessive speed and driver inattention were the major contributing factors to the crash.
"New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind riders to ride only in approved/designated areas unless they have written landowner permission," the news release states.
Swanzey Police Department, Swanzey Fire and Rescue, Richmond Fire, and Keene Fire Department assisted NH Fish and Game with the incident.