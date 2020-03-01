As Swanzey voters get ready to weigh in on a nearly $4 million fire station proposal, the town is welcoming William Gould as the town's next fire chief.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity and look forward to working with the dedicated men and women of the Swanzey Fire Department,” Gould said in a statement. “By recognizing the hard work, pride, traditions and the great strides made in the past, it will be an honor for me to serve in this department going forward, as I know we will be accomplishing great things in the future.”
Gould is expected to start work on March 23 and is taking over the department from interim Fire Chief Eric Mattson. Mattson took command after Chief Norman Skantze resigned on Dec. 1.
Gould is coming from Connecticut where he served on the New Haven Fire Department for 30 years. He retired as the New Haven Deputy Chief in 2018. Gould was one of 11 applicants for the job in Swanzey and he went through an initial interview with a screening panel of town residents and members of the Swanzey Fire Department and a final interview with the Board of Selectmen.
“We look forward to bringing Bill in to serve as Swanzey’s new fire chief to continue to build on the strong foundation of the department,” said Town Administrator Michael Branley.
Voters are set to decide on a warrant article at the March 10 Town Meeting that would raise a total of $3.95 million for the new fire station proposed for Route 32. The town currently has three fire stations.
The town has been working to replace Fire Station 2 for years due to deficiencies. Fire Station 2, located in the basement of the town hall, does not pass current fire codes, largely because it does not have a secondary egress. It also has leaks and cracks that allow diesel fumes from the trucks to leak up into the town hall administration offices, making staff members ill, Branley has said.
A new, 12,000-square-foot fire station would be built on land bought last year on Route 32. Voters approved buying the 4-acre property for $125,000 to use as a fire station, and voters approved another $25,000 for the design and planning of the new fire station in 2019. Voters did not back a 2015 proposal for a fire station replacement with a price tag of around $4.5 million.