Members of the Manchester Fire Department are part of a swift-water rescue team from New Hampshire that has been deployed to Vermont to assist emergency officials with life-threatening flooding from historic rainfall.
At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, Manchester Fire Department received an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from Vermont officials to deploy a Type III Swiftwater Search & Rescue Team, consisting of eight members, three boats and support vehicles.
The team left Manchester at 8:30 p.m. Monday, and after arriving in Berlin, Vermont, was immediately deployed to Montpelier to begin search and rescue operations.
Members of the Manchester Swiftwater Team were able to conduct some 20 rescues overnight and into Tuesday morning, officials said, and will remain in Vermont until further notice.
“Manchester’s Fire Department has always stepped up to serve our residents, so it’s no surprise that they are stepping up to support our neighbors in crisis as well,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement.
Manchester Fire Department personnel train on swift-water search and rescue techniques to assist when called on whether it be New Hampshire or across the United States. The Granite State team is part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allows rescue workers to respond to other states to help in the event of a disaster.
Challenges
Rescues can be challenging. Sewage mixes with flood waters, so care has to be taken to avoid exposure to contaminants.
People who need to be rescued often suffer from physical disabilities, so they may have to be lifted into a raft or a wheelchair may have to be loaded aboard.
Rescue workers often bring cages along as people will sometimes refuse to evacuate unless their pets can come along.
Raft-toppling obstructions such as automobiles or trees can be just under the water’s surface.
Swift-water search and rescue conditions in Vermont are made more dangerous by crews conducting nighttime operations with severe flooding impacts.
“I want to thank the families of our deployed members for their support and understanding, as these deployments occur on short notice and are often lengthy,” said Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin.
“I am proud of the professionalism and dedication of each member that has been deployed to Vermont to assist with search and rescue efforts.”