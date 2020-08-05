NEW HAMPTON – A 22-year-old woman was airlifted after hitting her head while diving into Waukewan Lake on Wednesday morning.
First responders from New Hampton and Meredith were called to a home at 28 Seminole Ave. about 11:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was unconscious and not breathing being brought to shore by boat.
Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Dispatch advised police and firefighters that the victim had struck her head while jumping into the water. Emergency medical personnel with Stewart's Ambulance Service immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the shore.
N.H. Marine Patrol Capt. Timothy Dunleavy said the victim was taken by ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, and later airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Dunleavy said late Wednesday afternoon the department had not received an update on her condition.
The 928-acre lake in the towns of Meredith and New Hampton has an average depth of 22 feet and a maximum depth of 70 feet, according to data collected by the Earth Systems Research Center at UNH.