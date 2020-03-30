With syringes washing onto shore along a section of Moore’s Falls in Litchfield, a portion of the popular hiking trail has now been closed to the public.
“There have been three separate instances where I have found syringes,” said Matt Lepore of the Litchfield Conservation Commission.
The exposed needles have been discovered on the southern part of the Moore’s Falls property that is accessed off the Justin Young trail near St. Francis of Assisi.
Lepore, who has been walking the trail daily to monitor the problem, has barricaded the section of the trail where the syringes have been found using red caution tape and warning signs.
“We haven’t been able to nail down the source of these needles,” he said.
Although the syringes have only been discovered in one section of the large Moore’s Falls conservation area, Lepore said there could potentially be more needles along the western side of the trail that borders the Merrimack River.
He questioned whether it might be worthwhile to close down the entire shoreline, stressing the hiking path is already heavily traveled, even more so since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
It is possible that the syringes are floating down the river with other debris, getting tangled in the shoreline and then left when the water recedes, he explained.
“We have seen this problem before -- it comes and goes,” said Selectman Kevin Lynch. “ … I don’t think it is an on-site situation, it is just an on-site depot where it ends up.”
Lepore said he does not know the origin of the problem.
When Lepore locates the syringes, he has been contacting the local fire department for assistance since its members are trained and have the equipment necessary to collect and dispose of the needles properly.
Town Administrator Troy Brown said he has discussed the problem with the town’s legal counsel and insurance company.
“When we become aware of a potential safety hazard, then we need to take action to make sure we have done everything we can to warn the users of the park that there is a danger,” said Brown.
Cordoning off the area and posting warning signs are appropriate steps, as well as notifying fire officials when syringes are located, according to Brown, stressing that the conservation area is public property that is managed by the town through the conservation commission.
He said the town’s highway division will be asked to provide a vehicle to travel down to the site where conservation volunteers can assist in hauling away some of the debris where the needles are being discovered. The fire department should also assist in removing the syringes, Brown said.
If the town does not take action to correct the problem, Troy said it could be held responsible if someone was injured from an exposed needle.