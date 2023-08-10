Tamworth woman dies in single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Lincoln Staff Report Aug 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 74-year-old Tamworth woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Lincoln Thursday morning, New Hampshire State Police said.The crash took place shortly after 6:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes, according to a news release.Janet E. Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene.First responders found the 2011 Nissan Rogue on its roof in a ditch off the east side of the highway. The accident took place at mile marker 107.4, according to the release.The vehicle rolled over after hitting the ditch.Lincoln fire and police personnel also assisted.The crash remains under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor, the release stated.Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Alexander Tucker at 603-223-8888 or Alexander.P.Tucker@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Tamworth woman dies in single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Lincoln AmeriGas issues recall in NH, Mass., of propane grill tanks +2 New Hampshire nurse, daughter safely released from kidnapping in Haiti Injured hiker taken off Mount Madison via helicopter +2 Eleven dead in fire at French holiday home for disabled Body of man possibly fishing recovered in Hampton River Load more {{title}} Most Popular Teen dies Sunday after two jet skis collide on Crescent Lake One person confirmed dead in head-on collision in Nashua Missing Concord man, 84, found deceased inside his submerged pickup truck Local man, 28, dies in UTV crash in Newington New Hampshire nurse, daughter safely released from kidnapping in Haiti Car fire spreads to nearby condos in Portsmouth Lightning strike sends four campers to hospital Winnebago goes up in flames in Exeter Hollis man, 70, seriously injured hiking Mount Cube AmeriGas issues recall in NH, Mass., of propane grill tanks Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage