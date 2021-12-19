There is no video showing what happened when a state police officer shot and wounded a man in Walpole two weeks ago — no surveillance cameras, no cell phone video and no footage from body-worn cameras.
State police signed a $3.4 million contract months ago with a company to equip state troopers with body cameras and cameras mounted in their cruisers — but State Police Col. Nathan Noyes said the long-anticipated body cameras have rolled out far slower than hoped, and state police will not be equipped with body cameras until sometime next year.
Investigators from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office are still probing the Walpole shooting. They have released little information.
Noyes said video makes any investigation of the use of force more straightforward, which is partly why he’s been eager for the cameras to start filming.
“There’s an independent witness on every call with you when you have a body-worn camera,” said Hollis Police Chief Joseph Hoebeke, who is president of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police.
Footage can be used to review officers’ conduct and, Hoebeke said, used to better train officers — critiquing footage of real incidents to examine what went well and how police can do better.
“Training for police officers is really at the epicenter of conversations about police reform,” Hoebeke said.
It’s costly, Hoebeke said — Hollis is paying $160,000 over five years for body-worn cameras for 18 officers and the back-end equipment — but Hoebeke said the benefits are well worth the expense.
Scrutiny on police over the last decade has made those benefits more apparent than they once were.
Years ago, Noyes said, state police did have cameras on their vehicles, but money wasn’t available to keep the program running — and the issue was not a high priority for policymakers.
Over the past decade, though, increased scrutiny of police conduct has made body-worn cameras urgent — and many police departments have responded by adding them.
The Governor’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency, which formed in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, included body cameras in its list of recommendations.
In August, the Executive Council approved a six-year contract with a Georgia company to provide the body-worn cameras, cameras for the front and rear of each state police cruiser, and a system to store and transmit all the video that would be collected.
Noyes and Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn said they thought the system would be up and running by the end of October at the latest.
Noyes said last week that timeline was too optimistic, and the rollout has been more complicated than he anticipated.
Fits and starts
After Weare police became the first department in the state to use body cameras in 2014, legislators proposed equipping state police with body cameras of their own.
Body-worn cameras have spread, taking off quickly in smaller towns. The high cost of equipping larger departments delayed cameras’ arrival in the state’s largest cities, with Manchester adopting cameras in 2020. Nashua police started to use body-worn cameras this year.
Noyes said the state police have embraced the idea of body cameras for years, arguing they help both police and civilians.
“I think that it provides a great amount of transparency for all that we serve,” Noyes said, “and in my opinion it’s going to showcase the great work that our state police officers are doing thought the state.”
The effort has run into snags before.
Usually the problem is funding, though concerns about how footage can be used and privacy worries have held up earlier efforts.
One attempt stalled after the prime sponsor of the bill, former Rep. Kyle Tasker (R-Northwood), was arrested on charges of soliciting a teenage girl for sex and drugs. Because there was no mechanism to remove Tasker’s name from his bill, state Rep. Renny Cushing (D-Hampton) said, lawmakers decided to table the bill.
Spread-out force
The cameras contract’s approval over the summer was celebrated as a major step. But the process of outfitting every state police officer and every cruiser with cameras and setting up the back-end systems is running behind schedule, Noyes said.
A big part of the problem is the size of the New Hampshire State Police, and the fact that troopers are spread across the state.
“They don’t come for roll call,” he said.
Scheduling training, altering uniforms to accommodate the body-worn cameras and installing 520 cameras — two on each of the 260 state police cruisers — takes more time with a spread-out force, Noyes said.
Hoebeke said equipping even the tiny Hollis department was a major effort.
“It was logistical work for us, and we have 18 officers,” he said.
For state police, the biggest issue has been setting up the complicated back-end system. Noyes said state police will have 31 sites around the state where they will be able to upload footage from their cameras, dropping footage at Department of Transportation stations along the highway, as well as state police barracks, and moving the footage to a server.
About half of those 31 “wireless access points” are installed now, Noyes said. Noyes wondered if the project was more than the company, Utility Associates, Inc., had anticipated. Utility did not make a representative available for an interview, after responding to an emailed inquiry.
Noyes said the state and the company meet at least once a week to check on the progress.
Once those access points are installed, Noyes said there will be more training and testing to make sure the system works.
He was reluctant to say when state police body cameras would start recording.
Hoebeke said he now views body-worn cameras as essential.
“I wouldn’t want my officers operating in a climate like this without the cameras,” he said.
“Transparency is critical to gain and rebuild trust in the communities.”