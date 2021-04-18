A 15-year-old passenger has died from injuries she suffered when the car she was riding in collided with a pickup truck in East Kingston during Friday's snowstorm, State Police said Sunday night.
East Kingston Police Chief Michael LePage said Friday the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. when a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by a 17-year-old girl lost control while traveling on North Road, slid into oncoming traffic and was struck on the passenger’s side front door by a 2006 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado pickup truck.
“The roads were extremely awful in that area,” LePage said.
LePage said the truck was driven by Bryce Perreault, 22, of Kensington. Both the driver and passenger in the Toyota are from East Kingston.
State police have taken over the investigation into the crash.
"At this time weather appears to have contributed to this collision, however all aspects remain under investigation," State Police said in a news release Sunday.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Dodds at 603-223-8490 or email at Tyler.M.Dodds@dos.nh.gov.