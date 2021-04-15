Two teenagers were badly hurt, and one is in critical condition after they tried to drive in front of a dump truck in Hudson Thursday morning.
Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, a 16-year-old Hudson resident was driving on Pine Road in Hudson, with a 15-year-old in the passenger seat.
Upon arrival, members of Hudson Fire Department immediately began treatment for
injured parties. Hudson Officers began an investigation. Hudson police did not identify either teenager.
As they approached the intersection of Pine Road and Dracut Road, police said the teenagers tried to cross the road in front of a dump truck driving north, driven by Robert Spadjinske, 57, of Troy.
The dump truck hit the passenger side of the teenagers' car.
The 15-ytear-old passenger was taken by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with life-threatening injuries.
The 16-year-old driver was seriously hurt, and was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua.
The dump truck driver was not hurt.
Hudson police and state police are investigating the cause of the crash, and ask anyone who saw the crash to call Captain David Bianchi of the Hudson Police Department at (603) 886-6011.