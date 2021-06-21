A 15-year-old boy died Sunday evening while swimming at Sebbins Pond in Bedford.
“As first responders, you never get used to these types of emergency calls, especially where the person is of a young age,” said Deputy Chief Daniel Douidi of the Bedford Police Department. “And being Father’s Day and all, it makes it just that more difficult.”
Authorities were dispatched to the pond around 7 p.m. for a report of a teenage male who was missing in the water.
Police officers entered the water to locate the swimmer and subsequently requested mutual aid support from the Nashua Police Department’s dive team, according to police.
Divers located the boy’s body around 9 p.m. and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release. The name of the victim has not yet been released by authorities.
“With respect and privacy for the family, we are not releasing the (victim’s) name at this time,” Doudi said.
According to Douidi, the incident remains under investigation, however foul play is not suspected.
“When something so tragic like this happens, it affects the whole Bedford community,” Douidi said.
According to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, several civilians were searching in the water for the boy when police and fire crews arrived on scene Sunday evening.
“Witness interviews indicate the boy and several friends were playing on a rope swing and dropping into the water,” said a release from the marine patrol unit.
“The victim landed in the water after using the rope swing, surfaced briefly and then submerged, not to be seen again.”
One of the victim’s friends called 911, according to the marine patrol.
Principal Bob Jozokos of Bedford High School said Monday that guidance counselors will be available to students and staff from 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the high school for anyone who might need assistance in dealing with the teen’s death. No appointments are needed.
Sebbins Pond is a 20-acre body of water off Back River Road in Bedford. According to Douidi, the pond is not public property and there are “no trespassing” signs surrounding the area.
“There is no public access, so if you are using the pond, you would have to be invited by a homeowner,” he said.
With summer officially underway, authorities are offering several water safety recommendations in light of the incident in Bedford, including urging people to swim in areas with lifeguards whenever possible.
They are also reminding citizens to always wear a personal flotation device or life jacket while enjoying activities from a boat, along shore or in the water, and to be familiar with the conditions prior to heading out.
Also never swim alone and always tell someone where you will be swimming and when you will return.
“There is nothing we know specifically related to this (incident), but it is good to share those water safety recommendations,” Paul Raymond, strategic communications administrator for the New Hampshire Department of Safety said on Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident at Sebbins Pond is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Steve O’Connor at 603-227-2114.