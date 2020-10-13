An 18-year-old Loudon man who took a snowmobile out for a spin on Tuesday afternoon was injured when he crashed into a tree, Fish and Game officials said.
"The primary cause of the accident appears to be operator inexperience, speed, and unfavorable riding conditions," Fish and Game officers said in a news release of Reid M. Campbell.
Campbell suffered serious injuries in the 3:30 p.m. crash on private land in Loudon and was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital.
He was not wearing a helmet, Fish and Game officials said.
"Fish and Game conservation officers would like to remind all riders that operating snowmobiles without adequate snow cover is dangerous and not recommended," the news release states.
The Loudon Police Department and Loudon Fire Department assisted conservation officers at the scene.