A 14-year-old girl from Strafford suffered serious injuries when her all-terrain vehicle rolled on a trail in Berlin Friday afternoon.
The girl was riding downhill on the Kilowatt Road Trail, in Jericho Mountain State Park around 3:30 p.m., according from a news release from the state Fish and Game department.
A mechanical issue with the front right tire caused the ATV to roll over and hit the girl. The girl's family, riding with her, called 911.
Berlin police and firefighters rushed to the trail with Berlin Ambulance responded to the trail with conservation officers from the state fish and games department.
The girl, who was not identified in the news release, was seriously injured in the crash, though her injuries were not life-threatening.
The Berlin Fire Department took the girl off the trail in a utility terrain vehicle to a waiting ambulance, which took her to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment.
The girl was wearing all the required safety equipment, and had recently completed an ATV safety class.