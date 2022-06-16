Teenage motorcyclist killed in head-on crash at Maine-NH border By Matt Byrne Portland Press Herald, Maine Jun 16, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 19-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday night in Lebanon after he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle, state police said.Police and rescue workers were called about 7:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Champion Street, a curved stretch of road that borders Milton Pond on the Maine-New Hampshire border.Killed in the crash was Nathan Parker of Lebanon, who was riding at a high speed and struck a Chevy Impala when he crossed the center line as he came around a corner.The female driver and children inside the Impala were not injured, police said.The crash remains under investigation. It was not immediately known if police suspected that drugs or alcohol were involved.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Two dogs, cat killed in West Side grease fire Manchester fire captain seriously burned during rescue at fatal blaze set to return to duty +3 {{title}} Most Popular Hooksett man found dead in boat on Lake Winnipesaukee Litchfield police chief on leave, subject of criminal investigation by AG's Office Mass. teen charged with drunken boating after crashing boat into woods on Lake Sunapee Motorcyclist dies in Sunday night crash on Manchester highway Three vehicles involved in Route 101 crash AG closes investigation into former Gilford police chief Swimming dog leads to missing man drowned at Pool Pond in Rindge Manchester woman, infant uninjured in crash that left Mass. man seriously hurt Mass. man charged following Route 4 rollover crash Victim in Rindge fatal crash identified Request News Coverage