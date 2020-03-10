MANCHESTER -- The tenant of a West Side apartment building took a garden hose to a porch fire Tuesday afternoon, extinguishing most of it before fire engines arrived on scene, the Fire Department said.
The Fire Department blamed the fire on improper disposal of smoking materials.
The fire was on the first-floor porch at 259 Notre Dame Ave., a three-story apartment building at the corner of Notre Dame Avenue and Putnam Street. The Fire Department said it received the call about 1:15 p.m.
A second-floor tenant smelled smoke and found flames on the first-floor porch, the Fire Department said. A first-floor tenant took a garden hose to the porch.
Officials estimated the damage at $2,500.