A Fish and Game conservation officer had to scale the headwall to reach a Texas man who had gotten lost while attempting to summit Mount Washington Tuesday and had to spend the night in the wilderness.
A 66-year-old Texas man who got lost and had to be rescued after spending the night in the Great Gulf Wilderness will likely be billed for the cost of his rescue, according to the state Fish and Game Department.
Jimmy Doug Simpson of Whitney, Texas, set out Tuesday morning to attempt to summit Mount Washington and get picked up at the top, but he made a
wrong turn, according to a news release. He had no map or compass to assist him in navigating the wilderness and instead tried to rely on a cell phone app.
Simpson, who carried no light source, ended up stranded and was overcome by darkness. After his partner called for help, Fish and Game was contacted that night and the decision was made to have the man stay overnight and attempt to hike up to the summit at sunrise, officials said.
The next morning, conservation officers made contact with Simpson and plotted his GPS coordinates from an emergency personal locator beacon that the man had activated. When officials determined that Simpson could not make it up the headwall, a conservation officer scaled down and assisted the man down to the Great Gulf Trail.
The pair made it to the summit around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Personnel from the state parks division and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team also helped search for the lost hiker Wednesday morning.
“Because of his lack of essential items and poor choices throughout the entirety of Simpson’s hike it has been recommended that he be billed for the expenses associated with the rescue,” Fish and Game said in its release.