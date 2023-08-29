UFO

Shell R. Alpert, a United States Coast Guard photographer at the Salem, Mass., air station photographed what appear to be unidentified flying objects flying in a "V" formation at 9:35 A.M. on July 16, 1952, through a window screen. 

 Shell R. Alpert/Library of Congress

In an early episode of "The X-Files," an FBI investigator open to the unknown had a message for his skeptical partner: "Much as you try to bury it, the truth is out there."

Thirty years later, a pair of former Gilbert, Arizona, cops could be named after the TV show's main characters as "The Scully and Mulder of the East Valley" because they're searching for the truth — and investigating the unknown.