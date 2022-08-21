It was a day of reckoning for the Orange Line and the roughly 101,000 commuters who rely on stations from Malden to Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts to get around each day as the MBTA shut down the line Friday evening for an entire month.
Officials announced the 30-day closure only a few weeks ago, and since then, it has been a scramble to put in place alternative shuttle bus routes, advertise other rail options, and rework the typical routes tens of thousands of commuters are accustomed to.
The shutdown comes in the face of increasing public scrutiny, a federal safety investigation, and calls for more reliable public transit service following a summer plagued with chaotic safety incidents.
“We did not make this decision lightly. We know this closure will be disruptive, and I want to thank everyone for their patience,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said at a Friday morning press conference. “At the end of this 30-day closure, we look forward to providing our riders with a safer and more reliable travel experience.”
What transit alternatives are available during the shutdown?
Navigating the Orange Line shutdown will not be a walk in the park by any means as shuttle bus routes replace regular service, Commuter Rail options are available and walking may be required between some areas in downtown Boston.
MBTA officials created “A Rider’s Guide to Planning Ahead” for both Orange and Green Line suspensions over the next month. The agency’s website (mbta.com) also features a trip planner that may help commuters figure out the best travel path during the shutdown.
For the Orange Line, bus service will run from Oak Grove to Haymarket and Forest Hills to Back Bay stations, while the Commuter Rail will make stops at Forest Hills, Ruggles, and Back Bay on the southern end of the line and Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station on the northern end. On the Green Line, shuttle buses will replace service between Union Square and Government Center stations.
The City of Boston is also offering free 30-day Bluebike passes as an alternative form of travel. City officials created two transit hubs to help travelers who use both lines and have reworked many streets in the city to accommodate buses.
What about driving into Boston? Don’t do it, officials say
Are you thinking about driving into Boston while the Orange Line is shut down? State and city officials strongly recommend against it, even going so far as to advise people to “avoid the region altogether until the diversion period has concluded.”
At a press conference last week with Gov. Charlie Baker, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said traffic modeling suggests the shutdown will have “substantial impacts beyond just transit users.”
“I know that some transit users may be considering driving as an alternative to the shuttle buses. I assure you that that is not a good option, and you should look to other transit options such as the Commuter Rail,” he said during a Monday morning press conference in Boston. “Traffic congestion is expected to be severe.”
What are work crews doing on the Orange Line?
Officials at the MBTA and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation have repeatedly said work crews will be able to perform five years’ worth of repair work during the 30-day shutdown. Poftak said the work will help alleviate “at least six slow zones” on the line — or areas where train speeds are reduced because of poor track quality.
Crews are expected to replace over 3,500 feet of rail at Wellington Yard in Medford, several crossovers that help trains switch directions, and upgrade signal systems at Oak Grove and Malden Center stations “to increase safety and reliability.”
At Friday’s press conference, Poftak said the MBTA’s primary focus will be on track maintenance over the next month.
“We’re going to be doing an extensive amount of work in the stations as well as in the tunnels themselves,” he said. “I think what brought us here was really a desire to get a lot of track maintenance work done, but there’s lots of other follow-on-projects.”
Will the project be done on time?
Poftak and other state officials have been asked repeatedly since the shutdown was first announced if they are confident that the project will, in fact, stay within the 30-day timeframe. On Friday, Poftak doubled down on the timeline.
“Our full intent is that this is a 30-day surge and only a 30-day surge,” he said. “We do have a bullpen of projects in the wings. If we have additional time and we think we can get it done safely, we will add additional projects.”
Is the Orange Line the only line shutting down?
Green Line service between Government Center and Union Square will also be suspended from Aug. 22 through Sept. 18 “to allow the T to perform final-phase construction work necessary to open the Medford Branch, which is now anticipated to open in fall 2022,” the agency said.
“This diversion is also necessary to allow for continued work by the private developer responsible for the demolition and redevelopment of Government Center Garage,” the MBTA said.
How did we get here? A federal investigation and chaotic safety incidents
Increased public scrutiny of the public transit system started in April when the Federal Transit Administration launched a safety inspection, though MBTA officials say much of the work scheduled for the Orange Line over the next month was already on their radar
That investigation has since come to focus on deferred track maintenance, staffing issues, lapsed certifications, runaway trains, and the Department of Public Utilities, which serves as the safety oversight agency for the MBTA. Preliminary safety directives were issued in June, and a final report is expected sometime in August.
The decision to shutdown the Orange Line was not taken lightly, Poftak said several times this week. It came after a series of derailments, injuries, a train fire, a passenger death and several collisions.
A separate oversight process is taken shape on Beacon Hill, where state lawmakers have held one hearing on transparency at the MBTA and plan several more before the end of the year.
How much is the MBTA spending on Orange Line repairs?
On Monday, Poftak said the MBTA will lose roughly $3.5 million in fair revenue from the shutdown. The agency inked earlier this month a $37 million contract with A Yankee Line to provide up to 200 shuttle buses — or, as Poftak put it, “every accessible bus east of the Mississippi.”