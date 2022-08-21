US-NEWS-ORANGE-LINE-SHUTS-DOWN-FRIDAY-1-MLV.jpg

An MBTA Orange Line train sits inside a maintenance facility near Wellington Station in Medford.

 Chris Van Buskirk/MassLive

It was a day of reckoning for the Orange Line and the roughly 101,000 commuters who rely on stations from Malden to Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts to get around each day as the MBTA shut down the line Friday evening for an entire month.

Officials announced the 30-day closure only a few weeks ago, and since then, it has been a scramble to put in place alternative shuttle bus routes, advertise other rail options, and rework the typical routes tens of thousands of commuters are accustomed to.