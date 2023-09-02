For almost a decade, I've been listening to digital prophets predict a future where banks save billions of dollars, customers can trace their mangoes back to the organic farm where they were grown, and financial intermediaries are a thing of the past, all thanks to the blockchain. I've been waiting for that future to arrive, but I've never come across it in my daily life.

Imagine my surprise, then, when I encountered the word "blockchain" inside a Miu Miu bag.