The police radio crackles to life . A caller reports an uncooperative man in a downtown neighborhood.
Officer Austin Biery responds to the scene. Pulling up behind three other police cruisers, he gets out of his vehicle and walks toward the man, “Joe” — a jovial fellow with an unopened case of beer in a backpack.
Biery and other officers laugh and joke with Joe a bit before he continues on his way.
Another man, this one walking a dog, confronts the officers, asking why they “didn’t do anything” about Joe.
They tell him the man wasn’t doing anything wrong, and the dog-walker turns, agitated, and walks away, cursing.
“And that’s the guy who wanted our help,” Biery says.
Biery and two other Manchester police officers — Michaela Cosby and Tyler Toney — agreed to host a Union Leader reporter and photographer in three ride-alongs earlier this month, to learn firsthand how situations cops encounter on Queen City streets trigger stress.
“People see stuff on the news and think they know what they can do to us, and what we can and can’t do to them,” said Biery, whose dad, Todd, is a former Manchester cop. “They know we can be kind of handcuffed with what we can do. We can’t talk to them the way they talk to us. It can be challenging and frustrating.”
“I think people know they can say whatever they want,” said Toney, a Black officer and Memorial High grad who says racism has reared its head during calls. “They get pretty vocal and pretty elaborate on things they say to me.”
Cosby has benefited from the department’s wellness program, which helps officers cope with job-related stress.
“I was on a call last year, it involved a little girl,” Cosby said. “At first, I didn’t notice anything. When you’re on the call, you don’t think about anything other than what you have to do. But after the fact, after you’ve had time to think about it, it kind of bothers you. It affects everyone different.”
Cosby said she was approached by members of the department’s peer-to-peer group.
“I didn’t realize how much it actually bothered me until I talked it out with them,” Cosby said. “It 100 percent helped me to talk it out with people. It was just different to get it out there. After the incident we talked about it in roll call, too. It wasn’t like hush-hush. After the incident is over, it’s not like, ‘It’s done, get over it.’ It’s definitely changing.”
Toney said members of the wellness team do a good job of reaching out to “make sure your mind is good” after a traumatic or stressful incident.
“Unfortunately it’s usually after a child call,” Toney said. “We had a 2-year-old fall out of a third-story window, and they were later med-flighted to Boston. That was when I was relatively new. A lot of times most cops — although they won’t necessarily come out and say it — it’s kind of nice to know that type of program is there.”
Biery said the wellness program helps after all kinds of stressful situations.
“There’s a stress for everyone here,” Biery said. “Some people may not like confrontations, how the public treats you or looks at you, some people don’t like going to court, for others the media is a big stress. It’s a complex job, and in recent years it’s been amplified.”
Later in the day, Toney parks his cruiser near a large group of men, the majority of whom are Black, gathering near a street corner. As Toney, the reporter and the photographer get out of the vehicle, Biery and Cosby pull up. Some of the group scatter, others pull out phones and start filming. A few call out.
“You brought the news?” one says.
“They sound happy to see us,” Biery says.