2023 Hero Awards
EMT A.J. Sousa gets a hug from Marc Provencher during Wednesday’s New Hampshire Hero Awards at the State House in Concord. Sousa and Linwood Ambulance Service colleague Christine Shaw, at right, were off duty when they came upon the motorcycle accident last summer that cost Provencher his left arm.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Marc Provencher was in mid-conversation Wednesday when he saw the angel who saved his life last summer.

Wearing a smile big enough to chase away the dark clouds overhead and holding back a few tears, Provencher embraced his hero, Christine Shaw, in a powerful and emotional hug.

From left are Brendan McQuaid, president and publisher of NH Union Leader, Marc Provencher, with the EMTs who saved his life, Christine Shaw and A.J. Sousa, and Joe Carelli, president Citizens-NH and VT during the NH Union Leader Heroes Awards held at the State House in Concord on Wednesday.